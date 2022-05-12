 Skip to content

Draken update for 12 May 2022

Early Access Build 4 Released!

Build 4 Released! · Last edited 12 May 2022

This patch mostly addresses the item fall through issue and some parts of the melee rework. At the request of many players, I've also included a roadmap to the game. This way you should be able to follow what is being worked on and what features are being considered.

  • Game client now has roadmap included in the game.
  • Reworked player melee detection.
  • Fixed items falling through props on load.
  • Fixed items falling through props once the item is sufficiently far away from the player.
  • Fixed footstep sounds bugging out after a long play session.
  • Fixed audio popping issues.
  • Fixed player shadows rendering incorrectly.
  • Fixed texture stream getting corrupt after a long play session.
  • Adjusted night crawler health/armor.

