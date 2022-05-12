Early Access Build 4 Released!

Hello everyone!
This patch mostly addresses the item fall through issue and some parts of the melee rework. At the request of many players, I've also included a roadmap to the game. This way you should be able to follow what is being worked on and what features are being considered.
Enjoy!
- Game client now has roadmap included in the game.
- Reworked player melee detection.
- Fixed items falling through props on load.
- Fixed items falling through props once the item is sufficiently far away from the player.
- Fixed footstep sounds bugging out after a long play session.
- Fixed audio popping issues.
- Fixed player shadows rendering incorrectly.
- Fixed texture stream getting corrupt after a long play session.
- Adjusted night crawler health/armor.
Changed files in this update