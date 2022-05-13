Patch 3.0.3 is now live!

Changes:

• Village - new lighting, minor changes to the structure and appearance of the map, minor rearrangements of Hypnochairs and Chests, one new prop added

• Killers - changed the registration of head stuns - now the stun should work more guaranteed than before

• Igor - added a short delay before being able to jump after Charge

• Survivors - delay before being able to stun Killer after transforming from prop to human reduced from 1 to 0.5 seconds

• Survivors - now after each successful escape from the Killer’s grasp (not from the stuns), subsequent attempts will be 50% more difficult than the previous one. Difficulty coefficient is reset after the Survivor is placed on the Hypnochair

• Armor - the volume of the Armor triggering sound has been increased, and occlusion has been removed from the sound, i.e. now you can hear it clearly

• Keymaster’s Game - double Propcoin period is over

• Keymaster’s Game - small visual and audio improvements and fixes

• UI Killers - now, when hitting a Killer with a Jar of Glue, the icons of his skills will become inactive

• UI Tab - improved design of general Voice and Text chat settings switching

Fixes:

• Save Files - fixed that syncing saves between different devices didn't work

• Save Files - fixed that when starting the game from different accounts on the same device, the saves of all accounts were merged

• Keymaster’s Game - fixed that in the Castle it was possible to enter inside one of the walls

• UI Legendary Challenge - fixed that after completing one of the Legendary Challenges, the UI could show two other identical challenges

• UI Item Select - fixed item selection window being able to pop up before the match intro ends