Patch 3.0.3 is now live!
Changes:
• Village - new lighting, minor changes to the structure and appearance of the map, minor rearrangements of Hypnochairs and Chests, one new prop added
• Killers - changed the registration of head stuns - now the stun should work more guaranteed than before
• Igor - added a short delay before being able to jump after Charge
• Survivors - delay before being able to stun Killer after transforming from prop to human reduced from 1 to 0.5 seconds
• Survivors - now after each successful escape from the Killer’s grasp (not from the stuns), subsequent attempts will be 50% more difficult than the previous one. Difficulty coefficient is reset after the Survivor is placed on the Hypnochair
• Armor - the volume of the Armor triggering sound has been increased, and occlusion has been removed from the sound, i.e. now you can hear it clearly
• Keymaster’s Game - double Propcoin period is over
• Keymaster’s Game - small visual and audio improvements and fixes
• UI Killers - now, when hitting a Killer with a Jar of Glue, the icons of his skills will become inactive
• UI Tab - improved design of general Voice and Text chat settings switching
Fixes:
• Save Files - fixed that syncing saves between different devices didn't work
• Save Files - fixed that when starting the game from different accounts on the same device, the saves of all accounts were merged
• Keymaster’s Game - fixed that in the Castle it was possible to enter inside one of the walls
• UI Legendary Challenge - fixed that after completing one of the Legendary Challenges, the UI could show two other identical challenges
• UI Item Select - fixed item selection window being able to pop up before the match intro ends
Changed files in this update