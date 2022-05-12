 Skip to content

Bunhouse update for 12 May 2022

Bunhouse Update 1.3.1 hotfix

Build 8728470

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDED: Cheat code at suspicious stump for restoring old save files

  • Code is 23894 and all previously deleted save files will now appear in the load menu (inside the main menu)
  • Note: the time played and last date played metrics will have been wiped, so those will be reset for all previously deleted files

FIXED BUG: Order menu not properly subtracting in trees category
FIXED BUG: Having exactly two save files will still show the text, “no other save files” above your obviously existent previous saves in the load menu

