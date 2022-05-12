 Skip to content

Death Damnation update for 12 May 2022

Zone damages for melee weapons, full stamina restoration and some fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8728374 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Melee weapons have been improved to have more realistic behaviours

Changes :

  • Zone damages for melee weapons
  • Full stamina restoration with commands
  • VHS moved to avoid bugs in the objective "find the VHS in the mansion"
  • Melee weapons consume stamina
