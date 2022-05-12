Zone damages for melee weapons, full stamina restoration and some fixes

Melee weapons have been improved to have more realistic behaviours
Changes :
- Zone damages for melee weapons
- Full stamina restoration with commands
- VHS moved to avoid bugs in the objective "find the VHS in the mansion"
- Melee weapons consume stamina
