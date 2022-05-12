'Expressions' now enters The WILDS...

PATCH NOTES:
Release Version 1.0.6
ANIMAL CHANGES
- ALL: New EXPRESSIONS feature added. Animals now react to AI events and have deeper layered animations to better represent their current state (Intrigued / Tracking)
- ALL: Body Temperature status now functional on all animals. Ambient environmental temperatures can now effect your animals well-being if outside of safe ranges for too long
- ALL: Added 3x variations on all drinking and eating animations
- RAVEN: Can no longer enter "Flying" state while eating/drinking
BUG FIXES:
- DEHYDRATION: Health loss from running out of water now properly ceases once you drink
- DEER ANTLERS: Fixed female deer growing antlers in some situations
GAMEPLAY CHANGES:
- GRAPHICS OPTIONS: Added Shadow Quality options ( High / Low / Off ) for improved performance choices.
