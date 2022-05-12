 Skip to content

The WILDS update for 12 May 2022

'Expressions' now enters The WILDS...

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES:
Release Version 1.0.6

ANIMAL CHANGES

  • ALL: New EXPRESSIONS feature added. Animals now react to AI events and have deeper layered animations to better represent their current state (Intrigued / Tracking)
  • ALL: Body Temperature status now functional on all animals. Ambient environmental temperatures can now effect your animals well-being if outside of safe ranges for too long
  • ALL: Added 3x variations on all drinking and eating animations
  • RAVEN: Can no longer enter "Flying" state while eating/drinking

BUG FIXES:

  • DEHYDRATION: Health loss from running out of water now properly ceases once you drink
  • DEER ANTLERS: Fixed female deer growing antlers in some situations

GAMEPLAY CHANGES:

  • GRAPHICS OPTIONS: Added Shadow Quality options ( High / Low / Off ) for improved performance choices.

