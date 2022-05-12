-
Added new Electronic Sign
-
Added delete time left Indicator
-
Added sounds for most game events
-
Level indicator Added to water tower
-
Improved Syncing timing for locomotive controls (should remove most of the of small scync snaps when clients change controls)
-
UI scaling changes to scale to larger sceens better (custom scale option comming soon)
-
Fixed Bug when trying to rotate snap "mmb" to the red bridges
-
Fixed missing hitbox on "Crossing lights 2" (it can now be deleted)
-
Fixed vehicle color not syncning properly
-
Fixed Bug with standard goods rolling down to 100 instead of going up by one.
-
Fixed loud volume problems when starting and leaving a game world.
-
Vehicle Physics improvements (more stable on sharp corners/fast changes of direction)
-
Improved Narrow Gauge gondolas wheel guides
-
Improved F40 + GP38 wheel guides + changed wheel models
-
F40-GP38-FA1-FB1 wheen given more traction
-
Alco trench loco wheels given more traction and low speed tourqe
-
Forklift tweeked to be more capable.
-
Point1 sleepers improved
Loco - Shortline Operations update for 12 May 2022
New Sign + New Sounds + Physics improvements + Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update