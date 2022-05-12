 Skip to content

Loco - Shortline Operations update for 12 May 2022

New Sign + New Sounds + Physics improvements + Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8728288 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added new Electronic Sign

  • Added delete time left Indicator

  • Added sounds for most game events

  • Level indicator Added to water tower

  • Improved Syncing timing for locomotive controls (should remove most of the of small scync snaps when clients change controls)

  • UI scaling changes to scale to larger sceens better (custom scale option comming soon)

  • Fixed Bug when trying to rotate snap "mmb" to the red bridges

  • Fixed missing hitbox on "Crossing lights 2" (it can now be deleted)

  • Fixed vehicle color not syncning properly

  • Fixed Bug with standard goods rolling down to 100 instead of going up by one.

  • Fixed loud volume problems when starting and leaving a game world.

  • Vehicle Physics improvements (more stable on sharp corners/fast changes of direction)

  • Improved Narrow Gauge gondolas wheel guides

  • Improved F40 + GP38 wheel guides + changed wheel models

  • F40-GP38-FA1-FB1 wheen given more traction

  • Alco trench loco wheels given more traction and low speed tourqe

  • Forklift tweeked to be more capable.

  • Point1 sleepers improved

