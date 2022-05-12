Hydroneer 2.0.2 Patch

2.0.2 Patch
12 May 2022
--- New Features
- Conveyor Centraliser Hook. Centralises resources passing on the belt.
- Additional mod loading tools to support mod creators.
--- Fixes
- Stock Market prices now work properly.
- Logic Compressor no longer prevents gems from entering when away from the base.
- Stock market by the harbour now is now trading in crafted jewellery as intended.
- Relics now spawning properly. Will also not be destroyed by explosives.
- German / Portuguese translation fixes.
- Various minor particle fixes.
- Various sound fixes.
- Misc. Logic Destroyer fixes.
--- Changes
- Gem Polisher hook now automatically centres gems after cutting them.
- Ironil stock market now displays all weapons.
Changed files in this update