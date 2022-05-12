 Skip to content

Hydroneer update for 12 May 2022

Hydroneer 2.0.2 Patch

2.0.2 Patch
12 May 2022

--- New Features

  • Conveyor Centraliser Hook. Centralises resources passing on the belt.
  • Additional mod loading tools to support mod creators.

--- Fixes

  • Stock Market prices now work properly.
  • Logic Compressor no longer prevents gems from entering when away from the base.
  • Stock market by the harbour now is now trading in crafted jewellery as intended.
  • Relics now spawning properly. Will also not be destroyed by explosives.
  • German / Portuguese translation fixes.
  • Various minor particle fixes.
  • Various sound fixes.
  • Misc. Logic Destroyer fixes.

--- Changes

  • Gem Polisher hook now automatically centres gems after cutting them.
  • Ironil stock market now displays all weapons.

