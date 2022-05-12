Ostranauts Hotfix Patch (0.9.0.2) Is Live!

Hey Folks!

Ostranauts v0.9.0.2 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This is a hotfix to our recently released "Wear and Tear" update built in response to player feedback gathered over the last few days. The patch fixes several bugs and includes a general balance pass to make our new condition features less oppressive.

Saves from v0.9.0.0 should work. If you were experiencing issues in the older save, this patch may fix some, but others may persist depending on the cause.

Changed ships to deteriorate over time much slower

Changed ship maneuvers to wear items less

Changed items to take less damage from toggling on/off/opened/closed/etc.

Changed tool condition deterioration rate to be 80x slower

Changed tool battery condition deterioration rate to be 80x slower

Changed tool batteries to use 12x less power (most should now last half a shift of continuous use)

Changed restore/repair action range to be larger, meaning players can reach more parts of their ship

Added a new social move during the police shakedown to quickly exit the persuasion by taking a heavy fine.

Fixed a bug where some items repaired at 0x speed

Fixed a bug in which the Mescaform coffee shop was inaccessible

Fixed a bug where batteries would show different charges inside and outside tools or in the damage tooltip

Changed conduits and equipment to take less damage from sparks

Changed airlock to have comparable health to doors (was previously about 20x normal door leading people to believe it was not being restored)

Added warnings to starting ships to indicate difficulty

Added air pump, O2 cans, and laser battery charger items to OKLG Scrap Kiosk

Added objective to use the "x" key to toggle on damage indicator

Added condition% to items in the top right tooltip

Fixed a bug where EVA with no battery showed NaN battery in tooltip

Fixed a bug where Halvorson tool battery had inventory option

Fixed a bug where placing Gott and Halverson tool batteries inside EVA charger broke context menu

Added damage sprite to Turbo Air Pump (working) item

Fixed several bugs where the an item restored to 100% condition after being bashed to 0%

Fixed a bug where the Hydra turned into a Kang when damaged

Added damage sprite to battery (low power) item

Fixed a bug where stations would not spawn damaged after a save/load

Fixed a bug where O2 sensors disappear on uninstall

Fixed a bug where running out of batteries was failing to throw alert

The primary balance changes here are the increases in ship, tool, and battery wear times. With this patch in place, you should have more time and resources to restore the broken parts on your ship instead of having to constantly juggle batteries.

In addition, we've made a raft of quality of life changes, including expanding the range for repair/restore actions, meaning you should see less "cannot reach" errors when working on your ship.

Note to players with regards to starting ships: ships should be able to last flying to a few derelicts before breaking down, so there is not an immediate need to fix up the entire ship. (Unless you want to!) But do take note of the newly added safety warnings as a measure of starting difficulty.

Finally we've squashed a whole bunch of bugs, most of which had to do with our new condition system and the "bash" action.

As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!

Best,

Daniel Fedor

Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC