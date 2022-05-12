 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 12 May 2022

0.501.5 - Market Hack

Share · View all patches · Build 8728070 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Patched an exploit that could allow you to break the market and corrupt your save.
  • You can now store up to 10,000 metric tonnes of a single mineral on the Enceladus station. The excess will be sold automatically.
  • Changed the way geologist predictions work. Now they are based on how sure your geologist is about the trend and can ebb and flow.

Changed files in this update

ΔV: Rings of Saturn Windows Depot 846031
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Linux Depot 846032
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Mac Depot 846034
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.