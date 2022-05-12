- Patched an exploit that could allow you to break the market and corrupt your save.
- You can now store up to 10,000 metric tonnes of a single mineral on the Enceladus station. The excess will be sold automatically.
- Changed the way geologist predictions work. Now they are based on how sure your geologist is about the trend and can ebb and flow.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 12 May 2022
0.501.5 - Market Hack
Patchnotes via Steam Community
