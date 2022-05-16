New feature update: Photo Mode, Terra Incognita Bonus & more

Dear Explorers,
Today we have a surprise update with some new features, various changes and a bunch of bug fixes, just before the launch of the Shores of Taishi DLC, which is coming this Thursday! Make sure to wishlist it if you haven't done so already:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1751920/Curious_Expedition_2__Shores_of_Taishi
Here's the full changelog:
New
- A new Photo Mode can be activated by pressing F2 at any time — show us your best shots!
- Expeditions will now sometimes grant a Terra Incognita Bonus with extra Fame and Tickets, if they are of an Island Type that you haven't explored much on the current campaign. Look out for the fame ribbon icon to see which Island Type will grant you the bonus.
- You can now see your full travel path after finishing an expedition (like in Curious Expedition 1!)
- You can now select your Main Menu background scene in the options, with extra scenes available for each DLC you own
Changes
You can now change the outcome of dice challenges by adding items after rolling the dice! (Also the dice go boom now)
Improved Ferry station destination UI - when selecting your destination you now get a button on the map at each location, and buttons to cycle through the options
The Bad Dice Item Loss effect will now cause slightly more valuable items to be lost
-
The item selection in the Ship Shop has been rebalanced, so that you should always find at least one useful item for your playstyle on every expedition.
Campsite changes:
- Campsite items are now more frequently available from the ship shop or from the trader! (Don't say we never gave you anything.)
- Campsite item are now cheaper! (Wow, this almost seems too good to be true...)
- A Campsite location can no longer be packed up again, and is therefore "used up" once you place it somewhere. (Oh no! Should have known it was a devil's bargain!)
Villages don't expend an unlimited amount of warrior zones anymore, but will instead become forsaken eventually
You now get XP for entering a portal to a corrupted world - harder worlds will give more XP
Each point surveyed during a "Trials and Triangulations" expedition will now give sanity
Mists in the Highlands now prevent other zones from entering them
Character statuses that are important for your travel decisions are now generally also shown on the map screen instead of just the camp screen
Expeditions start with a random moon phase
The pointing Stone Statue location now points in the general direction of the next Stone Statue on the map
The Director Modifier "Bad Dice" now gives a special notification when a bad effect is applied
Added more sound effects and rebalanced some ambience sound volumes
Made several tweaks to path finding to improve quality of path chosen
Hunt Master will now refuse to kill quest enemies for you
When starting an Endless Mode game, your tickets are no longer removed from the Campaign/Director Mode run you just finished
Fixes
- Fixed shallow lake did not always removing tar status accordingly
- Fixed shrine collapse sound sometimes being too quiet
- Fixed text for Magnetic Rock not matching what it does
- Fixed broken flee mechanic in night rest events with raptor parents
- Fixed unusable lemon juice notifiers
- Fixed issue where horse hide was not distributed
- Fixed issue with irrelevant action button in frozen cave
- Fixed various character positioning issues
- Fixed various minor text issues
- Fixed outlines on some characters being too wide
- Fixed pacifist village asking Suave characters to drop their undroppable weapons
- Fixed shrine collapse sound sometimes being too silent
- Fixed weapon stash could sometimes be removed from map
- Fixed some missing narrator text issues in various events
- Fixed Malin still being on screen in Act 2 after she is supposed to be gone through the Portal
- Fixed some issues with Buried Treasure not being properly removed after being dug
- Fixed missing action in Crystal Mines when at -10 standing
