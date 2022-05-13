 Skip to content

The Night of the Scissors update for 13 May 2022

The Night of the Scissors out now on STEAM!

Build 8727575

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After the successful release on other retail stores, I'm pleased to present you an updated version of the slasher survival horror game where a crazy maniac wielding a pair of scissors haunts you.

The game is available for Windows, MacOS, Linux and SteamOS.

Don't get caught!

Friday the 13th update changelog:

New:

  • Added optional third person mode
  • Added sensitivity settings for third person mode
  • Added Steam achievements

General:

  • Updated enemy spawn system
  • Improved scissors corridor camera and visual feedback
  • Improved sound system
  • Improved some textures
  • Improved visual consistency between different screens
  • Updated control scheme for controller
  • Added mouse click for interaction for keyboard control scheme

Other:

  • Updated text lines
  • Minor bug fixes
  • Improved performance on MacOS

??????:

  • Added uncanny secret
