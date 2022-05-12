new-report

Version 1.3.4 (Development)
Warning: This is a test development version. Some maps are not perfect, so some places can't get in.
Remake games are now available in [u] games - properties - beta - ue5_ Update in test [/ u] and know the update progress in real time.
Fixed
- Bad file problem
- The problem of frame dropping due to Caton performance is solved,
- The flashlight is too dark and the scene is too dark
- Fixed the bug that the UI menu cannot adjust the image quality
- Optimize and improve the game frame rate
- Fix the shadow problem.
- The light pursuit of the game seriously affects the FPS of the game (cancel light pursuit)
Updated
- Adjustment of game scene model
- The game engine is upgraded from UE4 to ue5
- The game archiving mechanism has been modified (offerings can be archived)
- Added multiple interactive furniture
- The game becomes more fluent (New)!!!
- The final rendering option is added to the game menu (adjustment can be selected between image quality and frame rate)
Author: in the first half of the month, he was taken to the hospital for isolation because he was infected with novel coronavirus. Now he is back to work again.
For the test version of the map, the map reset project is very large, and it is almost a start. It takes longer than I expected, and the map scene needs to be updated. Therefore, the ghost model may be delayed. If there is a problem, add a group and discuss QQ group: 926103119
Changed depots in test_ue5_18hell branch