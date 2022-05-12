 Skip to content

Redout: Enhanced Edition update for 12 May 2022

Redout Patch 1.7.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW FEATURES && IMPORTANT UPDATES

  • Multiplayer mode now allows you to play with Epic Game Store users as well
  • We updated the entire game to Unreal Engine 4.27
  • Well, the game is also much cheaper now!

GENERAL IMPROVEMENTS

  • Adjusted a flyzone on Europe, good luck finding which one exactly
  • Adjested a bunch of visual indicators for the kill grid
  • Fixed an issue with EMP and your basic boost, now it's less basic
  • We repaired the repair drone
  • Added an option to disable the kinetic lines
  • Fixed an issue that prevented you to change control mode in real time
  • Fixed a respawn issue on Giant Red and something fishy with portals there
  • Fixed about 30 bugs from the previous version
  • Added a friend in the game credits

OFFICIAL DISCORD COMMUNITY

Our Discord community just reached 1200+ active users! If you haven't, you should definitely check it out: https://discord.gg/redout!

