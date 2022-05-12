Redout Patch 1.7.0

NEW FEATURES && IMPORTANT UPDATES
- Multiplayer mode now allows you to play with Epic Game Store users as well
- We updated the entire game to Unreal Engine 4.27
- Well, the game is also much cheaper now!
GENERAL IMPROVEMENTS
- Adjusted a flyzone on Europe, good luck finding which one exactly
- Adjested a bunch of visual indicators for the kill grid
- Fixed an issue with EMP and your basic boost, now it's less basic
- We repaired the repair drone
- Added an option to disable the kinetic lines
- Fixed an issue that prevented you to change control mode in real time
- Fixed a respawn issue on Giant Red and something fishy with portals there
- Fixed about 30 bugs from the previous version
- Added a friend in the game credits
OFFICIAL DISCORD COMMUNITY
Our Discord community just reached 1200+ active users! If you haven't, you should definitely check it out: https://discord.gg/redout!
