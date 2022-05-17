Hello everyone!
The Update 2 is now live, you'll find below the complete patch notes. New Very Hard levels, a new power and improvements to the Level Editor await you, on top of various improvements and bug fixes!
Patch Notes
**
GAME
Additions**
- 12 Very Hard levels for Chapter 2 : Ruins
- New power : Stomp
- New main menu
- Option added for a static cross crosshair
Improvements
- Lever mechanism use collision has been made wider.
- Dead bodies, gibs, and urn shards no longer have collision.
- DLSS & REFLEX are now under video settings.
Accessibility
- Option to use a static crosshair.
**
LEVEL EDITOR
Additions**
- 2 explosive urns and 1 breakable urn.
- Undo and Redo functionality.
- Quick Save.
- Link to the editor guide in the help window.
- New publication constraints:
- Players must complete their levels.
- Levels must have a start and end point.
- Levels must last at least 2 seconds.
Improvements
- Versioning for map saves
- Community Levels Browser: made new exit button
Bug Fixes
- Fix focus issue on init
- Enemies will no longer spawn upside-down
- Fix for where you can save during the loading save menu (when starting the editor)
