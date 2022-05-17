 Skip to content

Warstride Challenges update for 17 May 2022

Update 2

Share · View all patches · Build 8727255 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

The Update 2 is now live, you'll find below the complete patch notes. New Very Hard levels, a new power and improvements to the Level Editor await you, on top of various improvements and bug fixes!

Patch Notes

**

GAME


Additions**

  • 12 Very Hard levels for Chapter 2 : Ruins
  • New power : Stomp
  • New main menu
  • Option added for a static cross crosshair

Improvements

  • Lever mechanism use collision has been made wider.
  • Dead bodies, gibs, and urn shards no longer have collision.
  • DLSS & REFLEX are now under video settings.

Accessibility

  • Option to use a static crosshair.

**

LEVEL EDITOR


Additions**

  • 2 explosive urns and 1 breakable urn.
  • Undo and Redo functionality.
  • Quick Save.
  • Link to the editor guide in the help window.
  • New publication constraints:
  • Players must complete their levels.
  • Levels must have a start and end point.
  • Levels must last at least 2 seconds.


Improvements

  • Versioning for map saves
  • Community Levels Browser: made new exit button

Bug Fixes

  • Fix focus issue on init
  • Enemies will no longer spawn upside-down
  • Fix for where you can save during the loading save menu (when starting the editor)
