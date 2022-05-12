 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

DeadOS update for 12 May 2022

Version 0.9.4 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 8727240 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

I'm working on some new mechanics for controlling zombies, but in the meantime I've put out this update that fixes a lot of bugs, here's a list of the fixes!

  • Infected count is now on the graph!
  • Fixed visual flickering in the nuke effect
  • Fixed issue with Military units still being marked in overlay when they are killed
  • Units that are being controlled now have their infection timer work correctly
  • Removed civilian overlay button for now.
  • Fixed issue with temporarily dead civilians being marked incorrectly as cops and military
  • Fixed units being marked for overlay while overlay is disabled
  • Fixed a bug where certain overlays wouldn't disappear after taking the mouse off the grid
  • Fixed control mode arrows not having a single line border
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.