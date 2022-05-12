Version 0.9.4 is now live!

Hi everyone!
I'm working on some new mechanics for controlling zombies, but in the meantime I've put out this update that fixes a lot of bugs, here's a list of the fixes!
- Infected count is now on the graph!
- Fixed visual flickering in the nuke effect
- Fixed issue with Military units still being marked in overlay when they are killed
- Units that are being controlled now have their infection timer work correctly
- Removed civilian overlay button for now.
- Fixed issue with temporarily dead civilians being marked incorrectly as cops and military
- Fixed units being marked for overlay while overlay is disabled
- Fixed a bug where certain overlays wouldn't disappear after taking the mouse off the grid
- Fixed control mode arrows not having a single line border
Changed files in this update