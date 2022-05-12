 Skip to content

Immortal Life update for 12 May 2022

Emergency update for steam cloud bug from V.0.4.30

We’re aware that some of you are experiencing issues with the Steam Cloud saving system as a result of the latest update of Immortal Life.

If you suspect that your save file might have been affected by this problem, please check the following directory and let us know if there’s a folder called SaveData_backup.

C:\Users[Your Username]\AppData\LocalLow\YiFangStudio\ImmortalLife\MyImmortalLife. Or, alternatively: press Win + R and search "AppData" to jump into the AppData folder.

If you find the folder, delete the “_backup” part of its name. Then, open the game and choose “local save data” to keep playing with your original save file.

In case there’s nothing to do to recover it, please contact our fellow worker Steven Zeng(stevenzeng@2pgames.net) for further help.

Sorry for all the inconveniences this unfortunate situation may have caused you,
YiFang Studio & 2P Games

