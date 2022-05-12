 Skip to content

SCUM update for 12 May 2022

SCUM - Hotfix 0.7.7.47514

Build 8726513

Well, you know the drill after the patch. Here is the hotfix everyone:

  • Fixed the bug where big steak with potatoes was not consumable.
  • Fixed the bug where Fisherman trader NPC animations would not play out.
  • Fixed the bug where players would not despawn when gracefully logged out.
  • Fixed the bug where some sliding doors audio keeps looping.
  • Fixed the bug where airplane doors and door frames would get messed up after relog.
  • Fixed the issue where multiple purchases or sales of the same item would issue more lines than necessary in the economy log.
  • Fixed the missing collision from a prison building.
  • Fixed wrong fishing bait descriptions.
  • Fixed the issue where rain collectors wouldn't correctly collect rain.
  • Fixed the issue where you couldn't take off with planes at the C2 outpost strip.

  • Increased how much time it takes to get Trench Foot.
  • Tweaked water propagation factors on footwear items.
  • Footwear will have increased water propagation with lower durability.
  • Increased inner height of the Airplane BB doors.

