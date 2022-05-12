SCUM - Hotfix 0.7.7.47514

Well, you know the drill after the patch. Here is the hotfix everyone:
- Fixed the bug where big steak with potatoes was not consumable.
- Fixed the bug where Fisherman trader NPC animations would not play out.
- Fixed the bug where players would not despawn when gracefully logged out.
- Fixed the bug where some sliding doors audio keeps looping.
- Fixed the bug where airplane doors and door frames would get messed up after relog.
- Fixed the issue where multiple purchases or sales of the same item would issue more lines than necessary in the economy log.
- Fixed the missing collision from a prison building.
- Fixed wrong fishing bait descriptions.
- Fixed the issue where rain collectors wouldn't correctly collect rain.
- Fixed the issue where you couldn't take off with planes at the C2 outpost strip.
- Increased how much time it takes to get Trench Foot.
- Tweaked water propagation factors on footwear items.
- Footwear will have increased water propagation with lower durability.
- Increased inner height of the Airplane BB doors.
Changed files in this update