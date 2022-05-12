Patch 1.0.406: New staff members!

Hey all! Hope you're all having a great week! We have a new patch for you, probably the last one before the big upcoming Quality of Life update! Not many changes, but one big one: additional staff members for after the end of the story! To make managing that massive cafe a little easier 🙂
Patch notes for 1.0.406:
- Added five additional staff members when you unlock the extra staff slots at the end of the game AND if you've hired all previous staff (should also unlock for existing save files)
- Fixed Forever Home achievements not unlocking correctly if the cat's stat was too high
- Fixed a crash when pressing the right mouse button at very specific moments during dialogue
- Fixed a crash caused by tasks not saving properly in some cases
- Fixed cats sometimes getting stuck in a non-productive state
- Fixed hipster stove not counting towards the amount of hipster furniture in your cafe
- Added some feedback for when staff can't pathfind to a task
