INREAL update for 12 May 2022

Stability update

Build 8726032 · Last edited by Wendy

What's new:

  • We worked hard on improving the connection stability to mobile app.
  • The connection to iOS based devices is now more reliable when the Bluetooth connection gets interrupted and reconnects happen.
  • We fixed several issues with accessing and forwarding notifications for Android 11 & 12 based devices

Please help us to improve INREAL and report any issues that you find in our issue tracker: https://bitbucket.org/tripleacode/inreal-desktop/issues or share your ideas in Discord https://discord.gg/rXdXqPUb2d

