Stability update

What's new:
- We worked hard on improving the connection stability to mobile app.
- The connection to iOS based devices is now more reliable when the Bluetooth connection gets interrupted and reconnects happen.
- We fixed several issues with accessing and forwarding notifications for Android 11 & 12 based devices
Please help us to improve INREAL and report any issues that you find in our issue tracker: https://bitbucket.org/tripleacode/inreal-desktop/issues or share your ideas in Discord https://discord.gg/rXdXqPUb2d
Changed files in this update