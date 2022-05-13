Patch 1.0.13

- Added new automatic system for adjusting graphical settings if low amount of RAM is detected (to make the game faster and prevent crashes)
- Graphical settings can be changed the to lowest available using "Low" command line argument
- Fixed loading incorrect dog skin and model
- Fixed litter box re-filling interaction
- Better handling of saving playtime (for achievements)
- Removed doubled pills in shop
- Disabled puppy medical pill in full version
- Small updates to translations
- Corrected saving/loading objects in level 3 office
- Updated input system (should fix some input issues)
- Some fonts' quality fix
- Small visual fixes in main menu
- Shop UI fixes
- Button tooltip fixes
- Build mode tooltip fix
- Visual fixes for statuses (animation issue)
- Corrected get 100.000 achievement to require available cash (even if for just a moment)
- Corrected cleanliness control visit timer (from once every ~10h to once every ~1h)
- Added null more safeguards to missions
- Added new save file version (but can load older saves)
Changed files in this update