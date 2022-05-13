 Skip to content

Animal Shelter update for 13 May 2022

Patch 1.0.13

Patch 1.0.13

Patchnotes via Steam Community

- Added new automatic system for adjusting graphical settings if low amount of RAM is detected (to make the game faster and prevent crashes)

  • Graphical settings can be changed the to lowest available using "Low" command line argument
  • Fixed loading incorrect dog skin and model
  • Fixed litter box re-filling interaction
  • Better handling of saving playtime (for achievements)
  • Removed doubled pills in shop
  • Disabled puppy medical pill in full version
  • Small updates to translations
  • Corrected saving/loading objects in level 3 office
  • Updated input system (should fix some input issues)
  • Some fonts' quality fix
  • Small visual fixes in main menu
  • Shop UI fixes
  • Button tooltip fixes
  • Build mode tooltip fix
  • Visual fixes for statuses (animation issue)
  • Corrected get 100.000 achievement to require available cash (even if for just a moment)
  • Corrected cleanliness control visit timer (from once every ~10h to once every ~1h)
  • Added null more safeguards to missions
  • Added new save file version (but can load older saves)

