Holoswitch update for 12 May 2022

Stability improvements

12 May 2022

  • We worked hard on improving the stability of the mobile phone connections. This release fixes a series of issues where the connection to the phone would become unstable.
  • Improved reliability when creating content. This release addresses several issues with saving snapshots and VR captures.

Please help us to improve Holoswitch and report any issues that you find in our issue tracker: https://bitbucket.org/tripleacode/holoswitchvr/issues/ or share your ideas and feedback in Discord https://discord.gg/B7YPtEu

