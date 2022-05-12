 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

KEO update for 12 May 2022

Weekly Update: Bug fixing 🪲

Share · View all patches · Build 8725833 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug fixing for this week🪲
  • Fixed issue where the garage wouldn't refresh when players are first granted a Stinger and don't have any other vehicles
  • Fixed missing colliders in the center hill in Campgrounds
  • Fixed destroyed vehicles still being able to catch pickups/powerups, creating unintended situations
  • Fixed incorrect exhaust blast positions in several skins
  • Fixed headlights turning on in Garage if accessing Garage during lobby wait while a nighttime map is selected
  • Fixed lights not turning off when using Chameleon on nighttime maps
  • Fixed "Quad Damage has spawned" message appearing twice in Junkyard

More features and fixes are coming up in the next weeks!

Follow us on our Socials:
DISCORD
TWITTER
REDDIT
INSTAGRAM
FACEBOOK
YOUTUBE
TIKTOK
TWITCH

Changed files in this update

KEO Content Depot 1424911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.