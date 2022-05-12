Weekly Update: Bug fixing 🪲

Bug fixing for this week🪲
- Fixed issue where the garage wouldn't refresh when players are first granted a Stinger and don't have any other vehicles
- Fixed missing colliders in the center hill in Campgrounds
- Fixed destroyed vehicles still being able to catch pickups/powerups, creating unintended situations
- Fixed incorrect exhaust blast positions in several skins
- Fixed headlights turning on in Garage if accessing Garage during lobby wait while a nighttime map is selected
- Fixed lights not turning off when using Chameleon on nighttime maps
- Fixed "Quad Damage has spawned" message appearing twice in Junkyard
More features and fixes are coming up in the next weeks!
