Updated on May 12, 2022

Version V1.2.0 Updated the content
Fixed an error in the dynamic effect of two characters appearing in the first chapter of The Third Freeze.
Fixed an issue where the black phone conversation could not continue in Chapter 2 of Sick Building 3.
Changed files in this update