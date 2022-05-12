 Skip to content

我有一座冒险屋 I have an adventure house update for 12 May 2022

Updated on May 12, 2022

Build 8725742

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version V1.2.0 Updated the content

  1. Fixed an error in the dynamic effect of two characters appearing in the first chapter of The Third Freeze.

  2. Fixed an issue where the black phone conversation could not continue in Chapter 2 of Sick Building 3.

