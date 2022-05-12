Friends!
The update 1.3.3 is here!
**If you experience any issues after the patch, please try to verify the integrity of game files. And if you use mods, don’t forget to update them.
Beware of possible plot spoilers!**
Quests
- Fixed Elan's lines in Seelah's quest;
- It was impossible to kill Inai through dialog - fixed
- Fixed dialogue option in Camelia's quest;
- Fixed the option to complete Hylor's quest after the death of certain NPCs;
Areas
- Fixed transition in Drezen citadel;
- Fixed the transitions between locations in Threshold;
Crusade
- Fixed the description of the paladins unit;
- Fixed the display of unit barks;
Classes & Mechanics
- Fixed the swarm behavior;
- Daggers now deal slashing and piercing damage;
- We sent the rogue from the Kenabres Graveyard to be retrained, and he now uses the bow correctly;
- Prestige class Loremaster didn't allow picking Wizard Spell, Druid Spell и Cleric Spell - fixed;
Visual
- Added personal name colors for Rekarth and Sendri;
- Increased the base view radius on the global map;
- Golden Chalice now has an icon;
Misс
- Character's clothes could turn gray after starting a new game - fixed;
- Fixed a bug that could spawn two Yozzes in Drezen;
- Zombies on Graveyard played crawling animation when players left combat - fixed;
- In some cases, invisible barriers appeared in the spiders' lair - fixed;
- Fixed the doors in turn-based mode;
- Minor text fixes in book events;
- Robe of Fire now equips in shirt slot.
