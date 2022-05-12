Dyson Sphere Program Patch Notes 0.9.25.12201

Hello engineers!
We are back from holidays! The metadata has been enhanced this time, as well as some hint mechanisms. Getting right to the point, let's take a look at the content:
[Version 0.9.25.12201]
Features:
- The [Metaverse] in the metadata can now realize into other five super matrix matrix.
- New construction hint: When pre-built mining machines, the number of minerals covered and the estimated mining speed will be displayed.
- Added anomaly detection and hints for "previous exit" savedata. If a crush occurs, this hint can help you find the most recent and relevant autosave.
Changes:
- Reduced the size of the model and collision of the Piler. Now you can build Pilers closer to each other.
Bugfix:
- Fixed a Splitter bug that the filter settings were not correctly reset after deleting an exit conveyor with filter settings.
- Fixed a bug in Logistics Station that it would force the delivery of other demanded items when the Logistic Drone mission were changed due to the supply and demand settings, regardless of whether the item was currently fully stocked or not.
- Fixed a bug in the Milkyway where the power generation amount of Dyson Sphere may be displayed incorrectly after a second refresh.
Thank you for your continuing support! You can send your feedback in Discord and Google Form! See you next time!
