- Might have fixed whatever issue there was with the Silver Ornament
- Fixed slightly buggy transition when dashing in Acid Dungeon
- Lowered the amount of times Queen Evil Eye goes into Invincibility frames (will be only when doing the smash attack)
- Tweaked the Wind attack Huge Wallcinger does
- Fixed the Silver-Shrine not popping up on the map in lower Acid Dungeon
- Added two new Silver-Shrines
Lone Fungus update for 12 May 2022
0.3.3.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update