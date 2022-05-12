 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 12 May 2022

0.3.3.2

Build 8725453

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Might have fixed whatever issue there was with the Silver Ornament
  • Fixed slightly buggy transition when dashing in Acid Dungeon
  • Lowered the amount of times Queen Evil Eye goes into Invincibility frames (will be only when doing the smash attack)
  • Tweaked the Wind attack Huge Wallcinger does
  • Fixed the Silver-Shrine not popping up on the map in lower Acid Dungeon
  • Added two new Silver-Shrines
