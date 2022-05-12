 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

HunterX update for 12 May 2022

Ver 1.0.5 Updated

Share · View all patches · Build 8725411 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

Ver 1.0.5 has been updated.
This patch includes some improvements mainly about the feedback.
Please refer to the following for the details.

<Improvements>

  • An easy mode has been added, and you will be able to choose the difficulty when starting a New Game.

-A camera shaking setting has been added.
: You can adjust it in Settings > Game
: None / Less / Basic - three options are available.

  • An Anti-Aliasing setting has been added.
    : You can adjust it in Settings > Video.
    : None / x2 / x4 / x8 - four options are available.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.