Ver 1.0.5 Updated

Greetings!
Ver 1.0.5 has been updated.
This patch includes some improvements mainly about the feedback.
Please refer to the following for the details.
<Improvements>
- An easy mode has been added, and you will be able to choose the difficulty when starting a New Game.
-A camera shaking setting has been added.
: You can adjust it in Settings > Game
: None / Less / Basic - three options are available.
- An Anti-Aliasing setting has been added.
: You can adjust it in Settings > Video.
: None / x2 / x4 / x8 - four options are available.
Changed files in this update