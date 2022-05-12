[1.04.02] Fix some enemy soldier behavior and interface problems

Bug Fix
Fixed the problem that defeating Caster cannot get the achievement
Fixed the problem that emails not being able to slide up and down
Fixed the text color when there is no option in the information interface
Fixed the map selection bug in the spring transmission
Optimized the action of some enemies in the arena
Optimized the action of the Warden
Optimized the action of Loki's modified mech
Optimized some of the attack actions of the robot arm
Optimized the action of the main character's greatsword rolling down
Optimized the text of some languages, out of the box text, text overlap,etc
Fixed an occasional game stuck
Fixed some text display problems
