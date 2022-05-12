 Skip to content

ANNO:Mutationem update for 12 May 2022

[1.04.02] Fix some enemy soldier behavior and interface problems

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug Fix

  1. Fixed the problem that defeating Caster cannot get the achievement

  2. Fixed the problem that emails not being able to slide up and down

  3. Fixed the text color when there is no option in the information interface

  4. Fixed the map selection bug in the spring transmission

  5. Optimized the action of some enemies in the arena

  6. Optimized the action of the Warden

  7. Optimized the action of Loki's modified mech

  8. Optimized some of the attack actions of the robot arm

  9. Optimized the action of the main character's greatsword rolling down

  10. Optimized the text of some languages, out of the box text, text overlap,etc

  11. Fixed an occasional game stuck

  12. Fixed some text display problems

Changed files in this update

