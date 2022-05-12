UPDATE #9 - TIAMAT'S REIGN OF TERROR

Changelog 1.34
ADDED:
- Two new MiniMonsters: Yellow Puff and Elkii
- New Final Boss: Tiamat
IMPROVEMENTS:
- A small security code has been added to avoid the rare bug that on rare occasions an enemy would not spawn after defeating the previous minimonster (This could happen on high performance computers).
- Added code that prevented potential exploits by launching elementary blasts with the '3' key
CHANGES:
- The final boss, The Licht, has now Water element (not Fire)
