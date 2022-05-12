 Skip to content

World of MiniMonsters update for 12 May 2022

UPDATE #9 - TIAMAT'S REIGN OF TERROR

Changelog 1.34

ADDED:

  • Two new MiniMonsters: Yellow Puff and Elkii
  • New Final Boss: Tiamat

IMPROVEMENTS:

  • A small security code has been added to avoid the rare bug that on rare occasions an enemy would not spawn after defeating the previous minimonster (This could happen on high performance computers).
  • Added code that prevented potential exploits by launching elementary blasts with the '3' key

CHANGES:

  • The final boss, The Licht, has now Water element (not Fire)

