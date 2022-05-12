05-12 Update Notes

We are distributing an update，please apply the latest update before you enjoy the game.
Bug fixes
Improve performance on Mac platform
Solve screen tearing problem on some computers
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
We are distributing an update，please apply the latest update before you enjoy the game.
Bug fixes
Improve performance on Mac platform
Solve screen tearing problem on some computers
Changed files in this update