 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Inferna update for 12 May 2022

UPDATE 12.05.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8725040 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Upgraded engine for increased performance, we're seeing an fps increase of up to 50% in some cases
  • AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0 (FSR) is now used for upscaling and finer steps for render scale have been added
  • Ambient Occlusion post processing effect is now faster
  • Increased maximum shadow texture resolution for even crisper shadows on the ultra setting

Changes

  • Updated lighting & ceiling height inside the pyramid
  • Updated jurdana ground textures
  • Grass is less shiny

Bugfixes

  • Fixed ingame time of day sync glitching at midnight

Changed files in this update

Inferna Windows Depot 1191331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.