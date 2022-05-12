UPDATE 12.05.2022

New Features
- Upgraded engine for increased performance, we're seeing an fps increase of up to 50% in some cases
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0 (FSR) is now used for upscaling and finer steps for render scale have been added
- Ambient Occlusion post processing effect is now faster
- Increased maximum shadow texture resolution for even crisper shadows on the ultra setting
Changes
- Updated lighting & ceiling height inside the pyramid
- Updated jurdana ground textures
- Grass is less shiny
Bugfixes
- Fixed ingame time of day sync glitching at midnight
Changed files in this update