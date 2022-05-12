 Skip to content

Vincemus - Air Combat update for 12 May 2022

Patch 0.10.1

Patch 0.10.1

Build 8724991

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content

Bombs

  • 250lbs AN-M57 Bomb

Added payloads Options

  • P51c
  • 2 x 100lbs AN-M30A1 Bomb
  • 2 x 250lbs AN-M57 Bomb
  • 2 x 500lbs AN-M64A1 Bomb

Changes:

Spitfire optimal speed increased from 250 to 280
Reduced AT health from 200 to 100

Separated cheats into 2 lots, so you don’t get all of them at the same time

Added security against playing the game without purchase through steam

Added rebinding of bombs and rockets

Bug fixes:

Fixed ability to throttle up or down while paused
Fixed AT not dying from bombs/missiles
Fixed some duplicate controls in settings

Changed files in this update

Vincemus - Live Windows Depot 1303012
