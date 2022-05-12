Patch 0.10.1

New Content
Bombs
- 250lbs AN-M57 Bomb
Added payloads Options
- P51c
- 2 x 100lbs AN-M30A1 Bomb
- 2 x 250lbs AN-M57 Bomb
- 2 x 500lbs AN-M64A1 Bomb
Changes:
Spitfire optimal speed increased from 250 to 280
Reduced AT health from 200 to 100
Separated cheats into 2 lots, so you don’t get all of them at the same time
Added security against playing the game without purchase through steam
Added rebinding of bombs and rockets
Bug fixes:
Fixed ability to throttle up or down while paused
Fixed AT not dying from bombs/missiles
Fixed some duplicate controls in settings
Changed files in this update