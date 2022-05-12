0.8.24 PATCH RELEASED

[12.05.2022] 0.8.24a
added map: ctf_guardian
new rank icons
ranked: added rank icons to scoreboard
ranked: added rank images to leaderboard
ranked: added wins/ties/losses to leaderboard
ranked: top ratings fixed (based on mu not lowerskillestimate)
ranked: end game shows new rank tier instead of numerical value
ranked: added current games display in menu
ranked: added waiting players count display in menu
added votekick to lobby
added mute option to scoreboard
added player profile option to scoreboard
added OneShots modifier
if FamilyFilter on chat uses Steam Chat Filtering
player nicks in chat use FamilyFilter
help keys hide automatically after some time
help text doesn't show on lobby
faster leaderboards
updated credits and Patrons list
ranked: tweaked regions dropdown list appearance
ranked: better disconnection/kick handling
fixed client autobalance changing team sometimes
removed weapon BulletDrop* setting
fixed Barrett not killing sometimes with 1 shot
fixed game with Zone modifier ending immediately
fixed TimeLimit 0 ending immediately
fixed Knife/Chainsaw in RealisticDamage modifier
fixed retry attempt after pressing back on password query
a bit more powerful flag throw
fixed flag returned message+effect not showing if flag close to base
fixed flag stopping in air after bullet hit from some guns
fixed platform not showing on some maps if backgrounds off
editor: fixed some elements becoming unclickable
