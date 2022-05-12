Update 2.15.1.102
Ground vehicles
- Dardo, VCC-80/30 — the incorrect animation of the HE-IT round on the info card has been fixed (report).
- FV102 Striker — armour penetration values on the info card have been corrected (report).
- 15 cm Pz.W.42 — armour penetration values on the info card have been corrected.
- T-80U, T-90A — targeting angles in the TKN-4 commander’s sight have been adjusted from -5/+10 to -20/+30 degrees. Source: Изделие 478Б. Техническое описание и инструкция по эксплуатации, 1985.
- LVT(A)(4) — the name of the vehicle on the info card has been corrected (report).
- Begleitpanzer 57 — the automatic loader has been added to the ATGM launcher (report).
- Т-72M2 Moderna — a bug has been fixed where a reload time was overestimated .
- Phòng không T-34, Phòng không T-34 (USSR) — different visibility values have been equalised, visibility of both vehicles are now set to 120% (report).
- IS-4M — AA machine gun is now controlled by the gunner.
- T29, T30, T34 — AA machine guns are now controlled by the gunner.
- Merkava Mk.4B — material and thickness of the spare tracks on the turret have been fixed.
Aircraft
- MiG-21S — a bug has been fixed where in some situations the texture of pylons remains on the detachment line while the pylons are detached.
- AD-2 / AD-4 (all versions) — icons of the 1,000 lbs bombs have been corrected in all weapon presets.
- S-13OF rocket — the weight has been corrected to 69 kg. Source: “Неуправляемая авиационная ракета С-13ОФ - Концерн «Калашников»”; and others
