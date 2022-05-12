Patch V.0.4.29: New improvements and bug fixes

Hi there, brothers and sisters:

We’re back after a short holiday with renewed energies and eager to continue improving the game. At this point of the day, you should have noticed there’s a new update waiting for you. In this patch, we introduced new side missions and optimization changes to some relevant features of the game. Of course, we also solved several bug fixes detected both by the community and our QA team. Let’s get started!

New content

Steam Cloud saving is now supported!

New side quests added.

Now there’s a Library menu where you’ll be able to consult the full list of fish, furniture pieces and dishes, etc. you’ve unlocked until the present day.

The new spell Wind Seeding will help you to spread your seeds on the ground much quicker!

The new set of facial expressions will make you feel the characters more alive than ever.

New voice lines in Chinese available.

Optimization

You’ll hear new sound effects when stir-frying, using a wok, or the boiling pot.

The names for some friendliness levels have been adjusted.

More types of weapons will be available at the Qiongzhen Pavilion.

Optimization based on players’ feedback

Workshop can now produce multiple items with just 1 click, so you don't have to work on them one by one anymore!

During cave exploration, press “E” once to climb or climb downstairs automatically.

The UI layout for the Quick Cooking feature has been updated.

The number of required items in the Spotted Silver Carp Quest (Mrs. Ye) and the Flexible Skin Quest (Lv Ran) is now smaller.

To unlock new items at the Qiongzheng Pavilion, players have to complete several quests that required a high number of rare materials to be found. Now, this amount has been reduced.

We adjusted the lighting of Sunset Forest in Winter.

The selling price of some “L” grade crops is now higher.

You can now sell the Space Ring.

Filter and Sort button added to Workshop Menu

Bug fix

Fixed a bug that left You JingHe's birthday out of the event calendar.

Fixed a bug that kept spending stamina if you pressed “E” for a long time when watering the crops.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to sell the same item 2 times at the Qiongzhen Pavilion.

Fixed the display bug of the furniture Raining Petals Lotus Vat.

Fixed a bug that locked the Raining Petals Flagstone on the ground and made it disappear when putting it down.

Fixed a bug that affected the paper cranes.

Fixed a bug that caused the same paper crane to be sent repeatedly to the player.

The selling price for the Porcelain Jar has been updated.

Fixed a bug that caused two missions offered by the same character to be completed at the same time without having fulfilled the requirements for both.

Fixed a bug that limited by grade (related to each field related to cultivation) the status buff of items like the Elixir or the Book.

English and Japanese localization packs have been updated with several corrections.

And that’s all for today! As you can see, we are working very hard every week to make Immortal Life the game you all deserve even before its full release. So, please, if you have any bug to report or an interesting idea for a new feature, just let us know. We’re super happy to see you’re so involved in this project. Leave your thoughts in the comments section or join our Discord server today!

See you in the next entry,

YiFang Studios & 2P Games