[ Patch Notes ] May 12, 2022

Greetings Adventurers!
The server maintenance is over, you can log in to the game normally. Thank you for your patience.
The following are the details in this maintenance update.
■ Update Content
-
Server routine maintenance
-
Lumena Store items
Removed the limited-time fashion item: Spotted Doll Costume
Newly-listed Mount in the Mount Store: Grimjaw
-
Weekend buff event (event time from 0:00 on May 13th to 23:59 on May 15th)
• When hunting monsters, experience gain will be increased by 80%
• When completing missions, skill experience gains will be increased by 80%
• When hunting monsters, gold gains will be increased by 80%
• Mount tame chance will be increased by 100%
• Reputation gains will be increased by 80% among all the maps.
Featured Mount
Thank you for your understanding and support, if there is any problem in the game, please feel free to contact us.
Regards
Bless Unleashed VALOFE Team
Changed depots in next-mileston branch