Announcement for Server Maintenance #Patch48

Server maintenance announcement: #Patch48 on May 12th, 2022 from 1:30 - 5:00 PM (+7 GMT)
HSHS will undergo a server maintenance on the May 12th, 2022 from 1:30 - 5:00 PM (+7 GMT) to fix any issues and update the game.
The following change in schedule is detailed as follow:
Fixed Bugs
- Warden has a button prompt to use the vent.
- Cannot ping location of the Niwarn's Portals
- Warden cannot destroy rituals
- Visitors can't complete ritual after the ritual has been destroyed by Warden
Adjust balance
Nymph
- Reduce Nymph's water ball attack from 24 to 20.
- After visitors using elevators, vents, barrels. All aqua ball will disappear.
Nylcan
- Fixed Nylcan's Beast Claw range
Others
- Added description to Nylcan Wolf Sense
When Visitors interact with items or objects within the scene they leave a scent for 20 sec. When picked up, Nylcan can see the Visitor's trail up to 3 times. Visitors leaves a scent when they interact with objects in the map. Visitor's trail will not be visible to Nylcan when he doesn't use this perk.
- Fixed the explanation for the 02 "The Two Thrilling Characters" package promotion
- Fixed post game statistics for the MVP
- Added more details to the Whistledown mansion's curtains
- Adjusted menu behavior before the character customization screen
- Adjusted how accessories are shown on characters to be more correct.
The bugs mentioned will be patched on May 12th, 2022 after the server has shutdown. For players that have found any bugs or other issues please directly contact the support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside screenshots and details of the problem you encountered.
Home Sweet Home: Survive Staff
ประกาศปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ #Patch48 วันที่ 12 พฤษภาคม 2565 เวลา 13.30 - 17.00 น. (+7 GMT)
ทีมงานจะทำการปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ในวันที่ 12 พฤษภาคม 2565 เวลา 13.30 - 17.00 น. ตามเวลาประเทศไทย (+7 GMT) เพื่อทำการปิดปรับปรุงและอัปเดตตัวเกม
โดยมีรายละเอียดของการเลื่อนเวลามีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้
แก้บัค
- แก้บัค ผู้คุมมีปุ่มสามารถกดมุดท่อได้
- แก้ไขบัคไม่สามารถแจ้งพิกัดประตูนิวรณ์ของผู้มาเยือนได้
- แก้ไขบัคผู้คุมไม่สามารถทำลายพิธีได้
- แก้ไขบัคผู้มาเยือนไม่สามารถสวดทำลายพิธีได้หลังจากที่ผู้คุมทำลายพิธีนั้นแล้ว
ปรับบาลานส์ตัวละคร
- ปรับความสามารถของตัวละครผีพราย
- ลดค่าความเสียหายของบอลน้ำ จาก 24 หน่วย เหลือ 20 หน่วย
- ปรับให้บอลน้ำหายไปทั้งหมดเมื่อผู้มาเยือนใช้งาน ท่อ,ลิฟต์,โอ่ง
- แก้ไขระยะการใช้สกิล กรงเล็บอสูรกาย (Beast Claw) ของตัวละครนิลกาฬ
อื่นๆ
- เพิ่มคำอธิบายความสามารถของตัวละครนิลกาฬ
สัมผัสหมาป่า (Wolf Sense)
ผู้มาเยือนจะทิ้งวงกลิ่นไว้ 20 วินาที เมื่อเก็บวงกลิ่น นิลกาฬจะเห็นตำแหน่งล่าสุดของผู้มาเยือนคนนั้น 3 ครั้ง วงกลิ่นจะเกิดขึ้นต่อเมื่อผู้มาเยือนตอบโต้กับสิ่งของในฉาก (ทักษะนี้จะทำให้ไม่เห็นร่องรอยจากการวิ่งของผู้มาเยือน)
- แก้ไขคำอธิบายแพคเกจโปรโมชั่น 02 ""The Two Thrilling Characters"" ให้ถูกต้อง
- แก้ไขการแจ้งผลคะแนนรวมของผู้เล่น MVP ท้ายเกม
- ตกแต่งผ้าม่านด่านวิสเซิลดาวน์แมนชั่นเพิ่มเติม
- ปรับปรุงอาการค้างหน้าเมนูตกแต่งตัวละคร
- ปรับปรุงการแสดงผลการใส่ Accessories ของตัวละครให้ถูกต้อง
โดยบัคทังหมดทีมงานจะทำการปรับปรุงแก้ไขในวันที่ 12 พฤษภาคม 2565 หลังจากปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย
ทีมงาน Home Sweet Home : Survive
Changed files in this update