Monster Girl Manager update for 12 May 2022

v0.46 Patch Notes

v0.46 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Elven bread skill will now display a bread icon
  • Lead bar no longer heals a decimal value
  • You can no longer exit the dungeon prep menu while the tutorial is up.
  • Fixed a typo in the dungeon tutorial.
  • Fixed a typo in the overflow tutorial.
  • Fixed a graphics bug with first aid
  • Fixed an issue where skill names weren't changing font.
  • Green Overflow should now display healing properly
  • Giving a girl a milestone they couldn't use no longer consumes an action
  • Training in a maxed stat will no display level up in the week results menu

QoL:

  • The week results menu will now indicate if a stat has been maxed
  • Changed late bell description to indicate battle only

Balance:

  • Swapped slimes to a later tier.
  • Reduced golil strength, health, and increased golil defense.

New:

  • Jungle Dungeon including new events, enemies, and maps
  • Cave dungeon story cutscenes
