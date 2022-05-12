v0.46 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes:
- Elven bread skill will now display a bread icon
- Lead bar no longer heals a decimal value
- You can no longer exit the dungeon prep menu while the tutorial is up.
- Fixed a typo in the dungeon tutorial.
- Fixed a typo in the overflow tutorial.
- Fixed a graphics bug with first aid
- Fixed an issue where skill names weren't changing font.
- Green Overflow should now display healing properly
- Giving a girl a milestone they couldn't use no longer consumes an action
- Training in a maxed stat will no display level up in the week results menu
QoL:
- The week results menu will now indicate if a stat has been maxed
- Changed late bell description to indicate battle only
Balance:
- Swapped slimes to a later tier.
- Reduced golil strength, health, and increased golil defense.
New:
- Jungle Dungeon including new events, enemies, and maps
- Cave dungeon story cutscenes
Changed files in this update