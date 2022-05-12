1.5.3 update

So, I did push an earlier update, but it was so small that I decided not to acknowledge it until I got a few more fixes in. So, here's that changelog:
- Bribe now works properly and it now has additional utility in boss battles, where enemies will get Distracted for a turn when bribed. No good if Ramona's fighting on her own, but with the power of friendship she'll find a way.
- Changed Shank to be a low accurate attack, though it no longer makes Ramona Off-Guard. This is totally not because the old condition didn't work and I couldn't figure out why and decided to just pivot.
- The Arena fights were not classified as boss fights before (including the dang bonus boss!!), so people could just cheese them by bribing the competition. I mean, I feel that makes sense in the setting, but also, I'm not letting players cheat this.
- Hornets in the Arena fights also buff themselves now if you've outleveled them to keep the fights viable.
- New chievo.
Changed files in this update