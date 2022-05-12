 Skip to content

俠之道(PathOfWuxia) update for 12 May 2022

20220512修正更新 版本: 3.0611360035

Share · View all patches · Build 8723934 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

更新項目

[修正]夏校木人心線卡死的問題

俠隱閣(PathOfWuxia) Depot 1189631
