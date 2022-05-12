 Skip to content

Edge Run update for 12 May 2022

Big update

Share · View all patches · Build 8723732 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update, we have prepared a lot of features for you. Firstly, we completely reworked the source code of the movement system and put it on another more physically correct model, which will help us to implement subsequent mechanics. We also added support for gamepads. Unfortunately, we have not yet added a description of the keys, we hope for your quickness and ingenuity! Also, no less important point for you will be the addition of saves at the fourth level. And of course, we tried to close most of the bugs we found.

