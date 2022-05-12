In this update, we have prepared a lot of features for you. Firstly, we completely reworked the source code of the movement system and put it on another more physically correct model, which will help us to implement subsequent mechanics. We also added support for gamepads. Unfortunately, we have not yet added a description of the keys, we hope for your quickness and ingenuity! Also, no less important point for you will be the addition of saves at the fourth level. And of course, we tried to close most of the bugs we found.
Edge Run update for 12 May 2022
Big update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update