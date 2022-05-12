Update v1.05 - Small update

Added Italian and Portugese languages + some balance changes.
Change Log:
-Added Italian language. Thank you, Alessandro Del Casale (Gordon-Ale).
-Added Portuguese (Brazil) language. Thank you, Igor Moraes (PhOeNiX_H).
-Fixed issue with enemies being able to shoot projectiles through solid obstacles.
-There is now a 25% bonus to damage when hitting zombies in the head.
-Increased Knife attack speed by 15%
-Slightly reduced movement speed of Spider.
-Animation for Spider bite attack now has a short delay before lunging.
-Fixed issue with spiders not properly conforming to the ground angle on the stairs leading to the Giant Spider boss.
