Nightmare of Decay update for 12 May 2022

Update v1.05 - Small update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Italian and Portugese languages + some balance changes.

Change Log:

-Added Italian language. Thank you, Alessandro Del Casale (Gordon-Ale).

-Added Portuguese (Brazil) language. Thank you, Igor Moraes (PhOeNiX_H).

-Fixed issue with enemies being able to shoot projectiles through solid obstacles.

-There is now a 25% bonus to damage when hitting zombies in the head.

-Increased Knife attack speed by 15%

-Slightly reduced movement speed of Spider.

-Animation for Spider bite attack now has a short delay before lunging.

-Fixed issue with spiders not properly conforming to the ground angle on the stairs leading to the Giant Spider boss.

