Super Marxist Twins update for 15 May 2022

Update Notes for EA-20220511

15 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GAMEPLAY

  • Fixed a bug where checkpoints sometimes didn't work when only one character was unlocked
  • Fixed a bug where the attract mode camera wouldn't follow the characters
  • Fixed a bug where dying didn't always raise the "Death" screen, leaving the game stuck
  • Fixed various errors that didn't break the game but clogged up the reporting tools

OTHER

  • Added more start screen slogans
  • When selecting a level in The Common Good the "Report" and/or "Hide" buttons will no longer be auto-selected

