Update Notes for EA-20220511

GAMEPLAY
- Fixed a bug where checkpoints sometimes didn't work when only one character was unlocked
- Fixed a bug where the attract mode camera wouldn't follow the characters
- Fixed a bug where dying didn't always raise the "Death" screen, leaving the game stuck
- Fixed various errors that didn't break the game but clogged up the reporting tools
OTHER
- Added more start screen slogans
- When selecting a level in The Common Good the "Report" and/or "Hide" buttons will no longer be auto-selected
Changed files in this update