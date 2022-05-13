 Skip to content

Circuit: Laser Maze update for 13 May 2022

Hurdles Update

New Features

• 10 new levels focused on mastering the mechanics of 3D gameplay in vertical puzzles.

• 2 new achievements

• Ukrainian language support

Technical Notes

• Updated graphics

• Key-binding system

• Dramatically reduced level loading time

• Reduced game size from 2.8G to 1.6G

• Adjusted camera inertia
(removed 100% inertia from camera movement and 70% of inertia from camera rotation)

Quality of Life Updates

• Levels re-ordered to represent difficulty progression more accurately

• Adjusted cursor colors for ease of use

• Allows pickup and placement of modules behind glass panels

• Darkened the color of fixed modules

