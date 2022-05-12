Game balance was adjusted and minor bugs and design tweaks were made.
・Decreased energy consumption on sunny days.
・BGM window design has been unified.
・Adjusted game text font.
・Fixed some minor bugs.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Game balance was adjusted and minor bugs and design tweaks were made.
・Decreased energy consumption on sunny days.
・BGM window design has been unified.
・Adjusted game text font.
・Fixed some minor bugs.
Changed files in this update