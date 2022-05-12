 Skip to content

Farmer's slow life update for 12 May 2022

Game balance was adjusted and minor bugs and design tweaks were made.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Decreased energy consumption on sunny days.
・BGM window design has been unified.
・Adjusted game text font.
・Fixed some minor bugs.

