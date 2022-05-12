Early Access Patch Note ver.0.5.5.1

Hello Swing Squad!
Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.5.5.1
Pass Training
- Pass Training has been added to practice passes.
- Click on the Play Menu > Training > Select Pass Training.
- Clear the 6 stages within 200 seconds to succeed.
Swing Pass Mission
- Adjusted the reward experience points of Swing Pass missions.
- Complete 3 times Daily Swing Pass missions (Swing Pass experience pts 1500xp > 2700xp)
- Daily Swing Pass mission (Swing Pass experience pts 700xp > 1500xp)
- Play Quick Match (10 times > 5 times)
- Win Quick Match (5 times > 3 times)
- Succeed in Dunk in Quick Match (7 times > 5 times)
- Succeed in 3-point Shot in Quick Match (5 times > 3 times)
- Succeed in Clean Shot in Quick Match (5 times > 3 times)
- Succeed in passing in Quick Match (10 times > 5 times)
- Become the MVP in Quick Match (5 times > 3 times)
- Succeed in rebound in Quick Match (3 times > 1 time)
- Succeed in save in Quick Match (5 times > 3 times)
- Succeed in Layup in Quick Match (7 times > 5 times)
- Succeed in Power Swing Shot in Quick Match (3 times > 1 time)
Feature Improvement
- The speed has been set to be at a constant speed when moving forward, backward, and sideways.
*Your reviews and feedback are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!
Please update the game before playing.
Thank you
