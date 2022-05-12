Dungeons of Edera: Patch 0.9.4

Hail Adventurers!
Pushing out another patch adding another achievement, some additional tutorials, more boons, and bug fixes.
Check out the full details below
0.9.4
- Retire Achievement Added
- Retire Tutorial at level 20 added
- Dungeon Runner: 5 health potions given on boss kill
- Sufract Berserker Available as companion
- Wakara Assassin available as companion
- Several New boons available
- Tooltip Improvements
- Other minor fixes...
What's coming up next? Check out our roadmap on trello!
