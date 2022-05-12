 Skip to content

Dungeons of Edera update for 12 May 2022

Dungeons of Edera: Patch 0.9.4

Hail Adventurers!

Pushing out another patch adding another achievement, some additional tutorials, more boons, and bug fixes.

Check out the full details below

0.9.4

  • Retire Achievement Added
  • Retire Tutorial at level 20 added
  • Dungeon Runner: 5 health potions given on boss kill
  • Sufract Berserker Available as companion
  • Wakara Assassin available as companion
  • Several New boons available
  • Tooltip Improvements
  • Other minor fixes...

