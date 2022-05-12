DOOM TOMB Patch: Alpha 2.2.0

What's new?
Game mode changes:
No one likes being stuck in spectator mode. Instead of dying, players will now siphon willpower from their healthy teammates and keep playing! Win as a team, or die as a team!
Balance changes:
- Obstacle rune was simply too strong. To allow for some better counterplay, the user must channel for 1 second before use (channeling doesn’t decrease move speed in this case)
- The last changes to drift weren’t enough, the ability was still underwhelming. Steering has been drastically increased. Cooldown decreased from 18s -> 14s
Bug fixes:
- Fixed bug where obstacle would cause severe camera jitter for clients
- Fixed bug where Steam VR would boot on game startup
- Fixed bug where willpower would decrease when downed
What's next?
Join the community discord server to find out! Your feedback and suggestions are welcome!
https://discord.com/invite/ecfA7XWW3E
