DOOM TOMB update for 12 May 2022

DOOM TOMB Patch: Alpha 2.2.0

Build 8722932 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new?

Game mode changes:

No one likes being stuck in spectator mode. Instead of dying, players will now siphon willpower from their healthy teammates and keep playing! Win as a team, or die as a team!

Balance changes:

  • Obstacle rune was simply too strong. To allow for some better counterplay, the user must channel for 1 second before use (channeling doesn’t decrease move speed in this case)
  • The last changes to drift weren’t enough, the ability was still underwhelming. Steering has been drastically increased. Cooldown decreased from 18s -> 14s

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed bug where obstacle would cause severe camera jitter for clients
  • Fixed bug where Steam VR would boot on game startup
  • Fixed bug where willpower would decrease when downed
What's next?

Join the community discord server to find out! Your feedback and suggestions are welcome!
https://discord.com/invite/ecfA7XWW3E

