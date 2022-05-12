 Skip to content

Soulworker update for 12 May 2022

[Notice] 220512 Update Note Preview

Build 8722863

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! This is an announcement from SoulWorker.
Here is the Update and Event News for May 12, 2022.

---------------------------------------------◆ UPDATE ◆---------------------------------------------

▶ CHANGES FOR SOLO RANKING MAZE

  • 'Scary Daydream' (Solo) [H/T] will be removed from Ranking Maze Lists.
  • 'Flemma' (Solo) [N/T] will be added to Ranking Maze Lists.
  • 'RaphaKumba' (Solo) [N/T]: Ranking Score will be changed.


  • 'Flemma' (Solo) / 'RaphaKumba' (Solo):

    (After Entry) SV - Not recover at all / Skills - Not possible to use
    (Approaching to nearly around Boss Monster) SV - Recover 100% / Skills - Possible to use / Solo Ranking Timer - Activated
    Maze Clear Time will not be checked until SV 100%.
    Maze Clear Time starts automatically after 5 minutes of maze entry.
    ※ Not possible to use "Reset Position" function until Maze Clear Time check.

  • "[Rank] Flemma Challenge" Ticket:

    Can purchase at Gruton Coin Shop (of Grasscover Camp / Golden Citadel / Dipluce Horizon) - [Ticket] tab

▶ RAID BOSS DROP WEAPON COSTUME

  • Raid Weapon Costumes will be added for [Hidden Hideout] / [Lunar Fall] / [Violent Sun]
  • Raid Weapon Costume Names:

    Hidden Hideout: Primacy of Hymns
    Lunar Fall: Twilight of Praises
    Violent Sun: Pale Ashes of Explosion / Pale Ashes of Raging Fire

  • Raid Weapon Costumes can be obtained with a certain drop-rate when Phase 3 of [Hidden Hideout] / [Lunar Fall] / [Violent Sun] is cleared.

  • Weapon Costume Drop Rate

    Current Character Weapon Costume Drop Rate is a little higher than other characters' weapon costumes.

▶ MAZE SYSTEM CHANGE - [ABYSS LOUNGE]

  • The scoring system will change.

  • Named monsters by each wave appear at the same time → Kill entire named monsters → Boss Monster will appear

    In some cases, Multiple Waves appear at the same time.

  • Several Infinite-respawning Monsters that appear in some waves are changed.

  • Kill Boss Monsters / Group of Certain Monsters → Time will be extended

  • Some monsters' HP and Attack Damage will be Buffed.

  • A monster ‘Naqalas ‘ will no longer explode Big Puppet's [Summon Marble] and Lee Nabi's [Bomb Wick].

  • "[Repeat] Abyss Lounge" Quest: The quest reward system will change.

    Reward: (Previous) 3,500 BP → (After Update) 300 BP + Lounge Coin x1

  • [Consumables] tab of NPC [Janice]: 3,000 BP Box will be added (Cost: Lounge Coin x1)

    Can exchange once per account
    Reset every 01:00 (GMT)

▶ SPECIFICATION CHANGE - 'PALE ASHES' EQUIPMENT FROM VIOLENT SUN

  • Can obtain the Pale Ashes equipment slightly less difficult than ever. (Reduced Crafting Materials / Drop Rate Up)

[ Cost of Equipment Random Option Modification ]

For Pale Ashes Standard / Extend and Accessory:

  • Number of Options: 3 (Accessory: 4)
  • Can use 'Previous Option Maintenance': Up to 2 options

    0 option remain: Require Burning Embers x5
    1 option remain: Require Burning Embers x10
    2 options remain: Require Burning Embers x20

  • Restore Cost: 4,020 BP

For Pale Ashes Hero:

  • Number of Options: 3
  • Can use 'Previous Option Maintenance': Up to 2 options

    0 option remain: Require Burning Embers x7
    1 option remain: Require Burning Embers x15
    2 options remain: Require Burning Embers x30

  • Restore Cost: 12,600 BP

[ Crafting / Upgrade / Dismantle Information ]

[ Further Crafting Information ]

▶ IMPROVEMENT - LEVEL UP REWARD PKG

  • Level 60 / 65 / 68 Reward PKG: It will be delivered to H.E.M.S [Received] tab of each character. No longer deliver to [System Mail] tab.
  • Characters who have previously achieved those levels and have already obtained packages:

    Not possible to receive entire PKG again.
    However, only the newly changed and added items that included in the package will be sent separately by mail (H.E.M.S).

[ Level Up Reward PKG ]

[ Familiar Support Box ]

  • Familiar Support Box Lv.1

    Included Items: [Type B] Sprout of Offset x4

  • Familiar Support Box Lv.2

    Included Items: [Type B] Sprout of Boundary x4 / Unknown's Desire x2

  • Familiar Support Box Lv.3

    Included Items: [Type B] Sprout of Boundary x4 / Unknown's Desire x2 / [Type C] Sprout of Skulk x4

[ Consumables Support PKG ]

  • Included Items

    Blood Perfume+ x5 / Iron Perfume+ x5 / Flash Perfume+ x5 / Lightning Perfume+ x5 / Peta MediBox Overclock x50 / Hidden Heart x2

▶ ADDITIONAL COSTUME EXTRACTION

  • 2 more costumes will be available to use Extraction.

    Retro School Look
    Spring Track & Field

▶ MORE CHANGES AND FIXES

  • Ephnel's [Twinkle Bunny Girl] costume graphic issue has been fixed.

  • Jin's [Paradise Seeker] costume 'Halo' issue has been fixed. (Issue: Equip 'Halo' → Jin's movement becomes unnatural and weird.)

  • Volcano (SoulPlus of 'Earthquake' Skill) issues have been fixed. (Issue: No Volcano Graphical Skill Effect / Actual Damage No Problem / But Combo Stack Not Working)

  • Purchase Condition of 'Gesture Slot' will be changed → (After Update) Can purchase once a week per account

---------------------------------------------◆ EVENT ◆---------------------------------------------

1. NEW EVENT BEGINS - [EN Server 1st ANNIVERSARY EVENT]

  • Event Period: May 12th, 2022 Update ~ June 9th, 2022 Update

  • Event Recap:

  1. Clear Daily Missions to obtain '[EV] Gruton Nesting Doll' and '[EV] EN Server 1st Anniv. Coin'.
  • Mission & Reward

    Clear Any Maze x3: [EV] Gruton Nesting Doll x2 / [EV] EN Server 1st Anniv. Coin x70
    100 FP Used: [EV] Gruton Nesting Doll x2 / [EV] EN Server 1st Anniv. Coin x75
    Access to Game: [EV] Gruton Nesting Doll x2 / [EV] EN Server 1st Anniv. Coin x55

  1. [EV] Gruton Nesting Doll: Can obtain 1 item upon opening.

[EV] Gruton Nesting Doll: [EV] Small Gruton Nesting Doll or [EV] Bling-Bling Gift Box Lv.1
[EV] Small Gruton Nesting Doll: [EV] Smaller Gruton Nesting Doll or [EV] Bling-Bling Gift Box Lv.2
[EV] Smaller Gruton Nesting Doll: [EV] The Smallest Gruton Nesting Doll or [EV] Bling-Bling Gift Box Lv.3
[EV] The Smallest Gruton Nesting Doll: [EV] Last Choice or [EV] Bling-Bling Gift Box Lv.4
[EV] The Last Gruton Nesting Doll: [EV] Bling-Bling Gift Box Lv.Max or [EV] Bling-Bling Gift Box Lv.1

[ Bling-Bling Gift Box ]

  • [EV] Bling-Bling Gift Box Lv.1

    Gruton Coin x20

  • [EV] Bling-Bling Gift Box Lv.2

    Resurrector x2 / Bonus Card Key x2

  • [EV] Bling-Bling Gift Box Lv.3

    Unique Resurrector x2 / Anti-Destruction Device x1

  • [EV] Bling-Bling Gift Box Lv.4

    Parable's A.R Transmitter x1 / Anti-Destruction Device x1

  • [EV] Bling-Bling Gift Box Lv.5

    Energy Converter x1 / Anti-Destruction Device x1

  • [EV] Bling-Bling Gift Box Lv.Max

    Energy Converter x5 / Anti-Destruction Device x1 / Anti-Limiter x1 / Parable's A.R Transmitter x1

  1. [EV] EN Server 1st Anniv. Coin: Can be exchanged to useful items at Gruton Coin Shop.

2. NEW EVENT BEGINS - [RIDDLE: Yes or No EVENT]

  • Event Period: May 12th, 2022 Update ~ June 9th, 2022 Update

  • Event Recap:

  1. Can make '[EV] Riddler Count Box' at Gruton Coin Shop.

    Require [EV] EN Server 1st Anniv. Coin to make this Count Box at Gruton Coin Shop (Event II tab)
    Can make only once per account

  2. [EV] Riddler Count Box: Can receive different riddles each time the count box opens.

    Guess Right or Guess Wrong: Can receive rewards. ('Guess Right' rewards are better than 'Guess Wrong' rewards.)

  3. Can use this count box Once Every 24 Hours.

---------------------------------------------◆ SHOP ◆---------------------------------------------

  1. Various New Special PKGs and Products
  • Random Dye Eyedropper Special PKG

Period: May 12th Update ~ May 26th Update
Random Dye Eyedropper x60 / Dye Eyedropper (Bonus) x 2
Can purchase Twice per account

  • 2022 Trisha's Succession Support PKG

Period: May 12th Update ~ May 26th Update
10,000 BP Box x5 / 50,000 Ether Box x2 / Upgrade-Protection Memory x5 / Add-Option Memory x5
Can purchase Twice a week per account

  • 2022 Blessed A.R Transmitter

Period: May 12th Update ~ May 26th Update
In the event that a ★5 Akashic Record is obtained through this Transmitter, it will be either ★5 Beneris, ★5 Chloe, ★5 Relfenne or ★5 Beneris (Hidden), ★5 Chloe (Hidden), ★5 Relfenne (Hidden).
Normal / Hidden Drop Rate: Exactly Same as Parable's A.R Transmitter
Drop Rates of ★5 Beneris, ★5 Chloe, ★5 Relfenne: Exactly Same
No Akashic Record Mileage for this product.

  • 2022 Blessed A.R Transmitter PKG I

Period: May 12th Update ~ May 26th Update
2022 Blessed A.R Transmitter x11

  • 2022 Blessed A.R Transmitter PKG II

Period: May 12th Update ~ May 26th Update
2022 Blessed A.R Transmitter x33

  • 2022 Blessed A.R Transmitter PKG III

Period: May 12th Update ~ May 26th Update
2022 Blessed A.R Transmitter x55

  • [EN 1st Anniv.] Attack TERA Brooch SPECIAL PKG

Period: May 12th Update ~ May 26th Update
Attack TERA Brooch Transmitter x2 / Unified Attack Brooch Transmitter x30 / Brooch Fusion x5 / Unified TERA Brooch Cube (Possession) x3
Can purchase 5 times per account

  • [EN 1st Anniv.] Defense TERA Brooch SPECIAL PKG

Period: May 12th Update ~ May 26th Update
Defense TERA Brooch Transmitter x2 / Unified Defense Brooch Transmitter x30 / Brooch Fusion x5 / Unified TERA Brooch Cube (Possession) x3
Can purchase 5 times per account

  • [EN 1st Anniv.] Technical TERA Brooch SPECIAL PKG

Period: May 12th Update ~ May 26th Update
Technical TERA Brooch Transmitter x2 / Unified Technical Brooch Transmitter x30 / Brooch Fusion x5 / Unified TERA Brooch Cube (Possession) x3
Can purchase 5 times per account

  • [EN 1st Anniv.] Attack Tag Transmitter SPECIAL PKG

Period: May 12th Update ~ May 26th Update
Attack Tag Transmitter x15 / High-Grade Attack Tag Transmitter II x5 / [5th~6th Grade] Attack Tag Transmitter x3
Can purchase 5 times per account

  • [EN 1st Anniv.] Defense Tag Transmitter SPECIAL PKG

Period: May 12th Update ~ May 26th Update
Defense Tag Transmitter x15 / High-Grade Defense Tag Transmitter II x5 / [5th~6th Grade] Defense Tag Transmitter x3
Can purchase 5 times per account

  • [EN 1st Anniv.] Accessory Tag Transmitter SPECIAL PKG

Period: May 12th Update ~ May 26th Update
High-Grade Accessory Tag Transmitter I x30 / [6th Grade] Accessory Tag Transmitter x3
Can purchase 5 times per account

  1. New Costume PKGs

  • [Costume PKG] Retro School Look

    For - All Characters
    Period: Indefinitely

  • [Costume PKG] Spring Track & Field

    For - All Characters
    Period: Indefinitely

  • [Costume PKG] Shadow Whisper

    For - All Characters
    Period: May 19th 00:00 (GMT) ~ May 26th Update

  1. Back to Normal Price
  • [Access Pass] Lunar Fall
  • [Access Pass] Violent Sun
  1. Sale Ends
  • [Nostalgic Kiddy Uniform] Costume
  • 2022 Prepare For Broken Savior FULL PKG
  • 2022 Prepare For Broken Savior PKG
  • 2022 FP Recharge PKG

※ It will be posted if the update in detail is altered due to unprecedented internal issues.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Soulworker Content Depot 1377581
  • Loading history…
