[Notice] 220512 Update Note Preview

Hello! This is an announcement from SoulWorker.
Here is the Update and Event News for May 12, 2022.
---------------------------------------------◆ UPDATE ◆---------------------------------------------
▶ CHANGES FOR SOLO RANKING MAZE
- 'Scary Daydream' (Solo) [H/T] will be removed from Ranking Maze Lists.
- 'Flemma' (Solo) [N/T] will be added to Ranking Maze Lists.
- 'RaphaKumba' (Solo) [N/T]: Ranking Score will be changed.
- 'Flemma' (Solo) / 'RaphaKumba' (Solo):
(After Entry) SV - Not recover at all / Skills - Not possible to use
(Approaching to nearly around Boss Monster) SV - Recover 100% / Skills - Possible to use / Solo Ranking Timer - Activated
Maze Clear Time will not be checked until SV 100%.
Maze Clear Time starts automatically after 5 minutes of maze entry.
※ Not possible to use "Reset Position" function until Maze Clear Time check.
- "[Rank] Flemma Challenge" Ticket:
Can purchase at Gruton Coin Shop (of Grasscover Camp / Golden Citadel / Dipluce Horizon) - [Ticket] tab
▶ RAID BOSS DROP WEAPON COSTUME
- Raid Weapon Costumes will be added for [Hidden Hideout] / [Lunar Fall] / [Violent Sun]
- Raid Weapon Costume Names:
Hidden Hideout: Primacy of Hymns
Lunar Fall: Twilight of Praises
Violent Sun: Pale Ashes of Explosion / Pale Ashes of Raging Fire
-
Raid Weapon Costumes can be obtained with a certain drop-rate when Phase 3 of [Hidden Hideout] / [Lunar Fall] / [Violent Sun] is cleared.
-
Weapon Costume Drop Rate
Current Character Weapon Costume Drop Rate is a little higher than other characters' weapon costumes.
▶ MAZE SYSTEM CHANGE - [ABYSS LOUNGE]
-
The scoring system will change.
-
Named monsters by each wave appear at the same time → Kill entire named monsters → Boss Monster will appear
In some cases, Multiple Waves appear at the same time.
-
Several Infinite-respawning Monsters that appear in some waves are changed.
-
Kill Boss Monsters / Group of Certain Monsters → Time will be extended
-
Some monsters' HP and Attack Damage will be Buffed.
-
A monster ‘Naqalas ‘ will no longer explode Big Puppet's [Summon Marble] and Lee Nabi's [Bomb Wick].
-
"[Repeat] Abyss Lounge" Quest: The quest reward system will change.
Reward: (Previous) 3,500 BP → (After Update) 300 BP + Lounge Coin x1
-
[Consumables] tab of NPC [Janice]: 3,000 BP Box will be added (Cost: Lounge Coin x1)
Can exchange once per account
Reset every 01:00 (GMT)
▶ SPECIFICATION CHANGE - 'PALE ASHES' EQUIPMENT FROM VIOLENT SUN
- Can obtain the Pale Ashes equipment slightly less difficult than ever. (Reduced Crafting Materials / Drop Rate Up)
[ Cost of Equipment Random Option Modification ]
For Pale Ashes Standard / Extend and Accessory:
- Number of Options: 3 (Accessory: 4)
- Can use 'Previous Option Maintenance': Up to 2 options
0 option remain: Require Burning Embers x5
1 option remain: Require Burning Embers x10
2 options remain: Require Burning Embers x20
- Restore Cost: 4,020 BP
For Pale Ashes Hero:
- Number of Options: 3
- Can use 'Previous Option Maintenance': Up to 2 options
0 option remain: Require Burning Embers x7
1 option remain: Require Burning Embers x15
2 options remain: Require Burning Embers x30
- Restore Cost: 12,600 BP
[ Crafting / Upgrade / Dismantle Information ]
[ Further Crafting Information ]
▶ IMPROVEMENT - LEVEL UP REWARD PKG
- Level 60 / 65 / 68 Reward PKG: It will be delivered to H.E.M.S [Received] tab of each character. No longer deliver to [System Mail] tab.
- Characters who have previously achieved those levels and have already obtained packages:
Not possible to receive entire PKG again.
However, only the newly changed and added items that included in the package will be sent separately by mail (H.E.M.S).
[ Level Up Reward PKG ]
[ Familiar Support Box ]
-
Familiar Support Box Lv.1
Included Items: [Type B] Sprout of Offset x4
-
Familiar Support Box Lv.2
Included Items: [Type B] Sprout of Boundary x4 / Unknown's Desire x2
-
Familiar Support Box Lv.3
Included Items: [Type B] Sprout of Boundary x4 / Unknown's Desire x2 / [Type C] Sprout of Skulk x4
[ Consumables Support PKG ]
- Included Items
Blood Perfume+ x5 / Iron Perfume+ x5 / Flash Perfume+ x5 / Lightning Perfume+ x5 / Peta MediBox Overclock x50 / Hidden Heart x2
▶ ADDITIONAL COSTUME EXTRACTION
- 2 more costumes will be available to use Extraction.
Retro School Look
Spring Track & Field
▶ MORE CHANGES AND FIXES
-
Ephnel's [Twinkle Bunny Girl] costume graphic issue has been fixed.
-
Jin's [Paradise Seeker] costume 'Halo' issue has been fixed. (Issue: Equip 'Halo' → Jin's movement becomes unnatural and weird.)
-
Volcano (SoulPlus of 'Earthquake' Skill) issues have been fixed. (Issue: No Volcano Graphical Skill Effect / Actual Damage No Problem / But Combo Stack Not Working)
-
Purchase Condition of 'Gesture Slot' will be changed → (After Update) Can purchase once a week per account
---------------------------------------------◆ EVENT ◆---------------------------------------------
1. NEW EVENT BEGINS - [EN Server 1st ANNIVERSARY EVENT]
-
Event Period: May 12th, 2022 Update ~ June 9th, 2022 Update
-
Event Recap:
- Clear Daily Missions to obtain '[EV] Gruton Nesting Doll' and '[EV] EN Server 1st Anniv. Coin'.
- Mission & Reward
Clear Any Maze x3: [EV] Gruton Nesting Doll x2 / [EV] EN Server 1st Anniv. Coin x70
100 FP Used: [EV] Gruton Nesting Doll x2 / [EV] EN Server 1st Anniv. Coin x75
Access to Game: [EV] Gruton Nesting Doll x2 / [EV] EN Server 1st Anniv. Coin x55
- [EV] Gruton Nesting Doll: Can obtain 1 item upon opening.
[EV] Gruton Nesting Doll: [EV] Small Gruton Nesting Doll or [EV] Bling-Bling Gift Box Lv.1
[EV] Small Gruton Nesting Doll: [EV] Smaller Gruton Nesting Doll or [EV] Bling-Bling Gift Box Lv.2
[EV] Smaller Gruton Nesting Doll: [EV] The Smallest Gruton Nesting Doll or [EV] Bling-Bling Gift Box Lv.3
[EV] The Smallest Gruton Nesting Doll: [EV] Last Choice or [EV] Bling-Bling Gift Box Lv.4
[EV] The Last Gruton Nesting Doll: [EV] Bling-Bling Gift Box Lv.Max or [EV] Bling-Bling Gift Box Lv.1
[ Bling-Bling Gift Box ]
-
[EV] Bling-Bling Gift Box Lv.1
Gruton Coin x20
-
[EV] Bling-Bling Gift Box Lv.2
Resurrector x2 / Bonus Card Key x2
-
[EV] Bling-Bling Gift Box Lv.3
Unique Resurrector x2 / Anti-Destruction Device x1
-
[EV] Bling-Bling Gift Box Lv.4
Parable's A.R Transmitter x1 / Anti-Destruction Device x1
-
[EV] Bling-Bling Gift Box Lv.5
Energy Converter x1 / Anti-Destruction Device x1
-
[EV] Bling-Bling Gift Box Lv.Max
Energy Converter x5 / Anti-Destruction Device x1 / Anti-Limiter x1 / Parable's A.R Transmitter x1
- [EV] EN Server 1st Anniv. Coin: Can be exchanged to useful items at Gruton Coin Shop.
2. NEW EVENT BEGINS - [RIDDLE: Yes or No EVENT]
-
Event Period: May 12th, 2022 Update ~ June 9th, 2022 Update
-
Event Recap:
-
Can make '[EV] Riddler Count Box' at Gruton Coin Shop.
Require [EV] EN Server 1st Anniv. Coin to make this Count Box at Gruton Coin Shop (Event II tab)
Can make only once per account
-
[EV] Riddler Count Box: Can receive different riddles each time the count box opens.
Guess Right or Guess Wrong: Can receive rewards. ('Guess Right' rewards are better than 'Guess Wrong' rewards.)
-
Can use this count box Once Every 24 Hours.
---------------------------------------------◆ SHOP ◆---------------------------------------------
- Various New Special PKGs and Products
- Random Dye Eyedropper Special PKG
Period: May 12th Update ~ May 26th Update
Random Dye Eyedropper x60 / Dye Eyedropper (Bonus) x 2
Can purchase Twice per account
- 2022 Trisha's Succession Support PKG
Period: May 12th Update ~ May 26th Update
10,000 BP Box x5 / 50,000 Ether Box x2 / Upgrade-Protection Memory x5 / Add-Option Memory x5
Can purchase Twice a week per account
- 2022 Blessed A.R Transmitter
Period: May 12th Update ~ May 26th Update
In the event that a ★5 Akashic Record is obtained through this Transmitter, it will be either ★5 Beneris, ★5 Chloe, ★5 Relfenne or ★5 Beneris (Hidden), ★5 Chloe (Hidden), ★5 Relfenne (Hidden).
Normal / Hidden Drop Rate: Exactly Same as Parable's A.R Transmitter
Drop Rates of ★5 Beneris, ★5 Chloe, ★5 Relfenne: Exactly Same
No Akashic Record Mileage for this product.
- 2022 Blessed A.R Transmitter PKG I
Period: May 12th Update ~ May 26th Update
2022 Blessed A.R Transmitter x11
- 2022 Blessed A.R Transmitter PKG II
Period: May 12th Update ~ May 26th Update
2022 Blessed A.R Transmitter x33
- 2022 Blessed A.R Transmitter PKG III
Period: May 12th Update ~ May 26th Update
2022 Blessed A.R Transmitter x55
- [EN 1st Anniv.] Attack TERA Brooch SPECIAL PKG
Period: May 12th Update ~ May 26th Update
Attack TERA Brooch Transmitter x2 / Unified Attack Brooch Transmitter x30 / Brooch Fusion x5 / Unified TERA Brooch Cube (Possession) x3
Can purchase 5 times per account
- [EN 1st Anniv.] Defense TERA Brooch SPECIAL PKG
Period: May 12th Update ~ May 26th Update
Defense TERA Brooch Transmitter x2 / Unified Defense Brooch Transmitter x30 / Brooch Fusion x5 / Unified TERA Brooch Cube (Possession) x3
Can purchase 5 times per account
- [EN 1st Anniv.] Technical TERA Brooch SPECIAL PKG
Period: May 12th Update ~ May 26th Update
Technical TERA Brooch Transmitter x2 / Unified Technical Brooch Transmitter x30 / Brooch Fusion x5 / Unified TERA Brooch Cube (Possession) x3
Can purchase 5 times per account
- [EN 1st Anniv.] Attack Tag Transmitter SPECIAL PKG
Period: May 12th Update ~ May 26th Update
Attack Tag Transmitter x15 / High-Grade Attack Tag Transmitter II x5 / [5th~6th Grade] Attack Tag Transmitter x3
Can purchase 5 times per account
- [EN 1st Anniv.] Defense Tag Transmitter SPECIAL PKG
Period: May 12th Update ~ May 26th Update
Defense Tag Transmitter x15 / High-Grade Defense Tag Transmitter II x5 / [5th~6th Grade] Defense Tag Transmitter x3
Can purchase 5 times per account
- [EN 1st Anniv.] Accessory Tag Transmitter SPECIAL PKG
Period: May 12th Update ~ May 26th Update
High-Grade Accessory Tag Transmitter I x30 / [6th Grade] Accessory Tag Transmitter x3
Can purchase 5 times per account
- New Costume PKGs
-
[Costume PKG] Retro School Look
For - All Characters
Period: Indefinitely
-
[Costume PKG] Spring Track & Field
For - All Characters
Period: Indefinitely
-
[Costume PKG] Shadow Whisper
For - All Characters
Period: May 19th 00:00 (GMT) ~ May 26th Update
- Back to Normal Price
- [Access Pass] Lunar Fall
- [Access Pass] Violent Sun
- Sale Ends
- [Nostalgic Kiddy Uniform] Costume
- 2022 Prepare For Broken Savior FULL PKG
- 2022 Prepare For Broken Savior PKG
- 2022 FP Recharge PKG
※ It will be posted if the update in detail is altered due to unprecedented internal issues.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update