Expeditions: Rome update for 16 May 2022

Good news everyone! Patch 1.4.1 is now out

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Fixed an issue with the Gladiator class failing to shred armor upon using Pilums (Pikes should not have the Armor Shred text or it'll be greyed out).
• Fixed an issue with Quests not being listed in the correct order in the Quest Log UI (this fix only applies to new playthroughs)
• Fixed an issue with "Army Experience" for enemy legions not being calculated correctly. This should also be resolved on existing save files.

Changed files in this update

Expeditions Rome Content Depot 987841
