• Fixed an issue with the Gladiator class failing to shred armor upon using Pilums (Pikes should not have the Armor Shred text or it'll be greyed out).
• Fixed an issue with Quests not being listed in the correct order in the Quest Log UI (this fix only applies to new playthroughs)
• Fixed an issue with "Army Experience" for enemy legions not being calculated correctly. This should also be resolved on existing save files.
Expeditions: Rome update for 16 May 2022
Good news everyone! Patch 1.4.1 is now out
